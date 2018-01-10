BBC Sport - NBA: Philadelphia 76ers ask British fans who their favourite teams are

'We score too!' - NBA stars query British kids' favourite teams

NBA stars from the Philadelphia 76ers ask British NBA fans who their favourite teams are ahead of their game against the Boston Celtics at the O2 Arena on Thursday.

You can watch the best moments of Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics on the BBC Sport website on Friday.

WATCH MORE: What's a brolly? NBA stars tackle British words

