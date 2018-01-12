BBC Sport - NBA London: Boston Celtics storm back to beat Philadelphia 76ers
Dunks & pranks as Celtics beat 76ers in London
Watch the best plays and coolest moments as the Boston Celtics come from 22 points down to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 114-103 in the NBA London game at The O2.
