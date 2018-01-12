BBC Sport - NBA London: Boston Celtics storm back to beat Philadelphia 76ers

Dunks & pranks as Celtics beat 76ers in London

Top videos

Video

Dunks & pranks as Celtics beat 76ers in London

Video

NBA legends star in Great British Dunk-Off

Audio

England coach Bayliss should go now - Maxwell

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Is this England’s new hip hop prop?

  • From the section Sport
Video

Moyes wants West Ham to play like Tottenham and Chelsea

Video

Watch Tommy Lawrence's chance encounter with BBC reporter

  • From the section News
Video

Djokovic 'very happy' with comeback

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Froome case is a 'blow' for British Cycling

  • From the section Cycling

Top Stories