LeBron James: Cleveland Cavaliers star surpasses Kobe Bryant in NBA records
- From the section Basketball
LeBron James has surpassed Kobe Bryant to become the youngest NBA player to reach 30,000 regular-season points.
The Cleveland Cavaliers player needed eight points but managed 28 as his side lost 114-102 to the San Antonio Spurs.
James reached 30,000 aged 33 years and 24 days, beating ex-Los Angeles Lakers star Bryant at 34 years and 104 days.
Only five other men have reached the tally - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Dirk Nowitzki.
"Congrats #KingJames. Welcome to the club!" said Dallas Mavericks' Nowitzki, who has 30,808 regular season points.
Reacting to his feat, James said: "The moment was unbelievable.
"The journey is something that I've been on for quite a while now and I will never take it for granted. It's unbelievable to be able to share something like that with my crazy team-mates. Let's keep this thing going and strive for greatness."
The former Miami Heat player now has more landmarks in his sights, including Kareem's career points total of 38,387.