LeBron James: Cleveland Cavaliers star surpasses Kobe Bryant in NBA records

LeBron James joined the Cavaliers in 2003 but left for Miami Heat for four years before returning in 2014

LeBron James has surpassed Kobe Bryant to become the youngest NBA player to reach 30,000 regular-season points.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player needed eight points but managed 28 as his side lost 114-102 to the San Antonio Spurs.

James reached 30,000 aged 33 years and 24 days, beating ex-Los Angeles Lakers star Bryant at 34 years and 104 days.

Only five other men have reached the tally - Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Dirk Nowitzki.

"Congrats #KingJames. Welcome to the club!" said Dallas Mavericks' Nowitzki, who has 30,808 regular season points.

Reacting to his feat, James said: "The moment was unbelievable.

"The journey is something that I've been on for quite a while now and I will never take it for granted. It's unbelievable to be able to share something like that with my crazy team-mates. Let's keep this thing going and strive for greatness."

The former Miami Heat player now has more landmarks in his sights, including Kareem's career points total of 38,387.