BBC Sport - Schoolboy CJ Fulton in basketball three-point masterclass

St Malachy's College pupil CJ Fulton scores 15 three-pointers in a sensational individual display to help the Belfast school win an All-Ireland final.

The 15-year-old inspired St Malachy's to victory over St Mary's of Tralee in the U16 decider - and not surprisingly CJ was named MVP.

The teenager's tally of 47 points was one more than the St Mary's team total.

Top Stories