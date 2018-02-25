Great Britain lose 75-70 to Greece in Fiba World Cup qualifying

Great Britain's Gabe Olaseni had scored 19 points in the previous qualifier against Israel

Great Britain's men must win their two remaining group games to qualify for the second phase of the Fiba World Cup after a 75-70 defeat by Greece.

Dan Clark led GB with 16 points, Luke Nelson scored 12 and Gabe Olaseni added 11 as Greece eked out a win despite having trailed almost throughout.

GB's last lead, 67-66, came on a Gareth Murray three-pointer with 2:12 left.

They finish their qualifying programme with home games against Estonia and Israel in Glasgow later this year.

Seeking revenge for the overtime defeat by Greece in their opening qualifier in November, GB got off to a strong start, leading 15-7 early on as they established their transition game.

They had a similar lead at half-time (46-39) when Nelson hit a late three-pointer.

Greece slowed the tempo in the second half and took a lead late in the third quarter, only for Nelson to again hit a late three for a 58-56 three-quarter lead.

In the fourth quarter, Greece stayed in touch in a game in which neither side managed a double-figure lead, and pounced for the win in the last two minutes through experienced 7ft centre Ioannis Bourousis.

"This is a difficult game to lose," said Murray. "We had the lead just about all the way through."

Coach Alberto Lorenzo said: "I thought we played a smart game. I thought we just committed turnovers at critical times."

Greece have now qualified from Group H, leaving GB competing with Estonia and Israel for the two remaining places in the second phase.