BBL Trophy final: Leicester Riders beat Sheffield Sharks 90-85 for third successive title

Tyler Bernardini, who scored 14 points, has played nearly 150 games for Leicester

Leicester Riders won the BBL Trophy for a third successive season after beating Sheffield Sharks 90-85 in a thrilling final at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

Shane Walker hit 16 points while JR Holder and Tyler Bernardini added 15 and 14 respectively for the Riders.

Sheffield trailed for the first three quarters before grabbing the lead in the final quarter, only for Leicester to hold their resolve and win.

Chris Alexander scored 20 points for Sheffield and captain Mike Tuck added 17.

Leicester made the better start, hitting two threes in scoring 12 of the first 14 points and leading 29-15 at the end of the first quarter despite Sheffield showing signs of finding their rhythm.

The Riders increased that lead to 16 points (37-21) in the second quarter on a three-pointer from Walker, only for Sheffield to reduce the arrears to single figures after forward Rob Marsden hit seven points in a row.

Trailing by 11 points at half-time after seeing their opponents hit eight of 11 three-point attempts in the first half, Sheffield took another blow in the first minute of the second half when centre Anthony Wroblicky was awarded his fourth foul and went to the bench.

Leicester increased the lead but again Sheffield hit back with 10 points in a row ignited by a three from Edgar McKnight to trail just 62-57.

At the end of the quarter, Marsden and then Tuck followed Wroblicky on to the bench with fourth fouls, threatening the Sharks' hopes.

Sheffield's response was to post the first seven points of the final quarter to trail by just two points.

Wroblicky then fouled out of the game, but undaunted, the Sharks took their first lead of the match and they still led 85-84 with 54 seconds of the game remaining.

A three from Eric Robertson restored Leicester's advantage and Holder added a free throw.

Sheffield's bid to tie the game was a three-point attempt from Alexander that bounced twice on the rim before spitting out, leaving Leicester with only a second to survive and win a game they had almost allowed to slip away.

"We expected it be a tough game and it was surprising that we got out to such a commanding lead early on. But we knew they'd come back at us," Bernardini told BBC Sport.

"It was a tricky game, a game that had adjustments and guys making great plays and we're just happy to have come out with a positive outcome."

Sharks coach Atiba Lyons added: "We showed heart and passion and resilience and I'm proud of the guys."