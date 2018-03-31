LeBron James: NBA legend breaks Michael Jordan's double-digit scoring record

The last time James didn't score double digits in a game was 5 January 2007

LeBron James has broken Michael Jordan's all-time NBA record of scoring at least 10 points in consecutive games after achieving the feat in his 867th successive fixture.

The three-time NBA champion, 33, broke the record with a dunk in the first quarter of Cleveland's 107-102 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Jordan, who finished with 27 points, started his streak on 6 January 2007.

"It means a lot for me," the Cavaliers small forward said.

"That's a good moment, a special moment not only for myself but for my family and for so many kids that look up to me for inspiration to know that you can actually go out there and do it."

James was honoured with a standing ovation by the 20,500-strong crowd at the Quicken Loans Arena, and was handed the game ball.

Six-time NBA champion Jordan, 55, achieved the previous record between March 1986 and December 2001.

Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is third in the record books with a streak of 787 games.