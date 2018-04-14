WBBL Trophy Final: Leicester Riders 68-53 Sevenoaks Suns

Leicester Riders avenged defeat by Sevenoaks Suns in a repeat of last year's WBBL Trophy final

Leicester Riders won the WBBL Trophy as they beat holders Sevenoaks Suns 68-53 in a repeat of last year's final.

Riders' forward Kate Oliver netted 20 first-half points and was named most valuable player as she helped ensure they led at the end of each period.

Cat Carr, who landed 26 points for the game, edged the Suns ahead in the second quarter but Riders responded.

Dee Hayward and Holly Winterburn hit consecutive three-pointers in the third and fourth quarters to see them home.

The two sides are also in contention at the top of the WBBL Championship table, with Leicester at the summit and equal on points with Sevenoaks after 17 games.

Both sides were missing key players to England's team at the Commonwealth Games, with Sevenoaks' Chantelle Pressley and Leicester's Mollie Campbell both playing for their country on the Gold Coast.