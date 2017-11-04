Scottish International Open: Stewart Anderson loses to wildcard Michael Stepney

From the section

Stewart Anderson was the 2013 World Indoor Bowls champion

Former world champion Stewart Anderson became the first seed to fall at the Scottish International Open as he lost to fellow Scot Michael Stepney.

Wildcard entrant Stepney beat the seventh seed 9-3 2-12 2-0 and will face England's Perry Martin, who himself knocked out a Scottish seed in Perth.

Martin defeated Jonathan Ross, the 15th seed, 8-6 4-9 2-1 in the first round.

Seeded Englishmen Mervyn King, Jamie Chestney and Andy Thomson all progressed to the second round.

King, ranked 14, beat South Africa's Martin Head 9-2 11-2 and eighth seed Chestney defeated Daniel Alonim of Israel 14-0 10-5.

Meanwhile Scottish-born Thomson, seeded 10, edged out Australia's Stephen Halmai 7-8 11-5 2-1.