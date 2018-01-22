BBC Sport - World Indoor Bowls Championships: Potters Resort marks 20 years as hosts

'Getting event to Norfolk something to be proud of'

  • From the section Bowls

BBC Look East looks back at 20 years of the World Indoor Bowls Championships at Potters Resort, in the village of Hopton-on-Sea.

John Potter, managing director of Potters, speaks of his pride at having the event in Norfolk, while players Katherine Rednall, Greg Harlow and Rebecca Field discuss why no women qualified for this year's open singles.

READ MORE: The championships held in the middle of nowhere

Top videos

Video

'Getting event to Norfolk something to be proud of'

  • From the section Bowls
Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

What does Gracia have to do to turn Watford around?

Video

Strange reason for Silva sacking - Lescott

Video

Best shots of the 2018 Masters

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Newcastle fans aren't getting value for money - Shearer

Video

Tottenham's performance wasn't great - Pochettino

Top Stories