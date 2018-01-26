World Indoor Bowls Championship 2018: Rednall beats Field to win third title

From the section

Rednall retained her women's singles title without dropping a set

Ipswich's Katherine Rednall claimed her third World Indoor Bowls women's singles title by beating Norwich's Rebecca Field at Hopton-on-Sea.

Rednall, 22, who won the crown in 2014 and last year, emerged victorious without dropping a set throughout the tournament in Norfolk.

She won the first set 13-3 and the second 13-6.

Rednall will follow in father John's footsteps by representing England in this year's Commonwealth Games.