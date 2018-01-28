World Indoor Bowls Championship: Mark Dawes beats Robert Paxton to win title

Media playback is not supported on this device World Indoor Bowls Championships: Potters Resort marks 20 years as hosts

England's Mark Dawes won the World Indoor Bowls Championship title at Hopton-on-Sea on Sunday.

Dawes, 35, beat compatriot Robert Paxton 8-7 6-7 2-0 in the final.

The Englishman - who lost in first round last year - told BBC Sport: "Last year was a long drive home but tomorrow will be different.

"Having my family, friends and members of my bowls club here in the crowd has been fantastic. You can hear their voices and it really helps."

On Friday, Katherine Rednall claimed her third World Indoor women's singles title by beating Rebecca Field.