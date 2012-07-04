Dorset boxer Iain Weaver signs with top promoter

Bournemouth boxer Iain Weaver has signed promotional terms with Matchroom Sport and will make his debut at Alexandra Palace on 8 September.

Matchroom Sport also promote Carl Froch and recently recruited Weaver's GB Boxing team mate Martin Ward.

Weaver, 22, announced he was going to turn professional in May after missing out on the London 2012 Olympics.

Weaver will fight at super-featherweight and debut on the undercard of Darren Barker's comeback.

CARL FROCH ON IAIN WEAVER "Iain is a cracking fighter that belongs in the pro gamed. He is a really talented young guy and a real tough nut. "His style is much more suited to the professional scene and a bit like me, he loves a tear up! "I'm looking forward to watching him develop and like the rest of the boys in the stable; I'll be there to help him out along the way."

The Matchroom stable also includes former amateur stars Scott Cardle and Kalid Yafai and Weaver says that after the disappointment of missing out on the Olympics, he cannot wait to start the next stage of his career.

"I will always have great memories of representing Great Britain, but this is a new chapter in my life and I cannot wait to get going on 8 September," he said.

"To make my debut on the undercard of a big show topped by Darren Barker, a guy who has fought one of the top three fighters in the world, is just a dream come true."

Weaver, who won silver at the 2010 European Amateur Championships in Moscow, was controversially overlooked for the final Olympic qualifying event in Turkey in April.

It ended any hopes he had of qualifying for the Olympics and made his mind up to turn professional.

Matchroom promoter Edde Hearn said he was delighted to have secured the services of one of Britain's most promising young boxers.

"I'm delighted to secure the signing of Iain, he's an exceptional young talent," said Hearn.