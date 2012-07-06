Lee Haskins bullish on Stuart Hall knockout

Lee Haskins is confident he will knock out Stuart Hall and claim the European bantamweight title.

Lockleaze's Haskins meets Darlington's Hall on Saturday at Clevedon's Hand Arena as part of a 10-fight bill featuring heavyweight star Tyson Fury.

"I want to spark him out," the 28-year-old told BBC Radio Bristol.

Head to head HASKINS HALL WON 25 (KO 11) 12 (KO 7) DRAWN 0 1 LOST 2 (KO 2) 1 ROUNDS 144 90 KO % 40.74 50

"I don't wish any harm on him but I want to get a good win and I want to knock him out. That's what we've prepared to do."

"I'm prepared for it and I want to make Bristol proud. I want to bring back that European title as no one has ever done it before."

Haskins, a former English and Commonwealth flyweight champion and the reigning British super flyweight champion, weighed in eight ounces lighter than his opponent at 8st 5lb 4oz.

And Haskins believes it will work in his favour: "He's a tough fighter and likes to have a little brawl, but I'm slick and I'm quick and I want to wear him down.

"I want him to throw as many punches as he likes as I'm not one of those boxers who'll take a punch and go down.

"I've got to let him have his five minutes of fame. Let him come, wear himself out and then I'll put him out."