Carl Frampton set to take on Kiko Martinez for European belt

Carl Frampton beat Kris Hughes of Scotland in January 2012

Carl Frampton is set to fight European super-bantamweight champion Kiko Martinez at the Odyssey Arena in Belfast on 22 September.

Commonwealth champion Frampton will hope that a victory would put him in line for a world title tilt.

Frampton and Martinez were to have boxed last year but the Spaniard pulled out, citing personal reasons.

An official announcement of the contest is expected to be made next week, with Eddie Hearn the promoter.

Martinez will take on Dougie Curran in Belfast later this month.

That bout is scheduled for the Emerald Road House on 21 July.