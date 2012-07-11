Dereck Chisora promises David Haye 'craziest' fight

David Haye v Dereck Chisora

Venue: Upton Park Date: Saturday 14 July Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website from 21:00 BST

Dereck Chisora has promised David Haye a "crazy" fight when they meet at Upton Park this weekend.

The pair clashed at a news conference in Munich in February, after Chisora lost to WBC champion Vitali Klitschko, and will now fight at West Ham's ground on Saturday.

"I'm going to be the craziest I've been when I come in the ring," Chisora said.

Tale of the tape Haye Chisora 31 Age 28 191cm (6ft 3in) Height 187cm (6ft 1.5in) 198cm (78in) Reach 188cm (74in) 27 Fights 18 25 Won 15 2 Lost 3 23 KOs 9

But Haye said: "Dereck's getting knocked out quick. The harder he comes, the quicker he gets KOd."

Haye and Chisora grappled with each other during the post-fight news conference in February, while Chisora slapped Klitschko at the weigh-in of the WBC title contest and then spat water in the face of his opponent's brother, Wladimir, moments before the bout.

Neither boxer currently holds a British boxing licence because of the brawl, and the fight

Chisora predicted this week that he would knock Haye out in round seven, but the former world heavyweight champion believes he is in his best ever shape.

"My training has been good. I'm healthy, fit and fast," Haye said.

"This training camp has been one of the first I've been able to do everything we planned because nothing has broken down.

"It's a situation I've never been in before and I can feel the difference. My sparring partners have felt the difference as well. Unfortunately for Dereck he's fighting the best ever Hayemaker."

Haye's trainer Adam Booth believes his fighter's genuine dislike for Chisora has helped his training schedule.

"This is personal," Booth said. "He hates Dereck Chisora. I've used his hatred of Dereck as fuel for training to make him do more. He wants it more.

"He's in frightening shape and that's testament to the training he's done."