British boxer Amir Khan says if he defeats Danny Garcia in this weekend's unification fight he will "clean up" the division.

Khan has had his WBA light-welterweight belt reinstated by the governing body and will put it on the line when he fights WBC champion Garcia in Las Vegas on Saturday.

If the Bolton-born boxer is victorious he will have won four out of the five belts in his division, with just the WBO title eluding him.