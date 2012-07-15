Haye's 'new respect' for Chisora

  • From the section Boxing

David Haye said he has a "new-found respect" for Dereck Chisora after Haye beat Chisora with a fifth-round knockout at Upton Park.

In the news conference after the fight, Haye said he believes any the negativity surrounding boxing after the infamous brawl with Chisora at a news conference in Munich is a thing of the past, making a joke of it by suggesting reporters "hang onto their tripods".

Chisora remained upbeat and hailed the event a success despite losing.

Top Stories