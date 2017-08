IBF super-middleweight champion Carl Froch says he would retire if he was Amir Khan after Danny Garcia condemned the 25-year-old Bolton fighter to his second consecutive defeat in Las Vegas.

Froch believes the defeat is "very damaging" to Khan's career, describing it as "a write-off".

Khan was stopped in the fourth round by unbeaten American Danny Garcia, who claimed Khan's WBA light-welterweight belt and held on to his own WBC title.