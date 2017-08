Amir Khan says he is "not talking about retiring" despite losing his WBA light-welterweight title with a fourth-round defeat to Danny Garcia on Saturday.

The Bolton boxer suffered his second successive loss, leading IBF super-middleweight world champion Carl Froch to say Khan's career was now "a write-off".

But Khan told 5 live Breakfast he believes he is "a bigger name" than Froch and will "come back stronger" for his next fight.