David Haye says it's "nice to finish on such a high" after his knockout victory over Dereck Chisora on Saturday, hinting it could be his last fight.

The 31-year-old retired in October following a defeat to heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, but returned to the ring to beat Chisora at Upton Park.

Haye believes his victory was "a fantastic event" but admits if it becomes his final fight then "it's one I'm very proud of".