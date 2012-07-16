David Haye could quit after defeat of Dereck Chisora
-
- From the section Boxing
David Haye says his knockout victory over Dereck Chisora on Saturday could be his final fight.
Haye, 31, retired in October following a points defeat in Germany to heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, but returned to the ring to beat Chisora at Upton Park.
Now, unless he can arrange a contest against Wladimir's older brother Vitali, Haye expects to exit the sport.
"If that was my last fight then it's a fight I'm very proud of," he said.
Haye has repeatedly sought a fight against 40-year-old WBC heavyweight champion Vitali, and stated in November that talks between the two parties were under way.
However, in February Klitschko opted for a title defence against Chisora, defeating the Brit by a unanimous decision.
An ugly brawl in the post-fight media conference between Chisora and Haye ultimately led to the pair's fight on Saturday, and now having emerged victorious Haye restated his desire to meet the older Klitschko.
"I'd like the opportunity to get in there and win Vitali's title, but if he doesn't want to fight me I understand that - I'm a dangerous guy," Haye told BBC Sport.
"If a fight with Vitali happens down the line then fantastic. If it doesn't, then I've been the undisputed cruiserweight champion and the heavyweight champion of the world.
"I'm happy with what I've done in the ring. It's nice to finish on such a high."
On Sunday, the Klitschkos' manager, Bernd Boente stated that a bout between the pair was unlikely, citing his boxer's other committments.
"After fighting Manuel Charr, Vitali goes on the campaign trail for parliamentary election in the Ukraine. He's the leader for the opposition, UDAR," said Boente.
"Should he be elected on 28 October then he will probably stop boxing. For him politics is the future - he wants to fight for democracy.
"But even if he's elected, maybe he will want to have a farewell fight. At the moment David Haye means nothing to us and Vitali is definitely not afraid of fighting him."
Regardless of the potential for a meeting with Vitali, Haye maintained that, should his clash with Chisora in east London prove to be his final bout, he will be happy with the way he has left the sport.
"If that was my last fight then it's a fight I'm very proud of and very happy with.
"It was worth it. When I walked out there at Upton Park in front of 30,000 fans that paid hard-earned money to come and see me back, it felt amazing.
"What started out as a very negative thing for British boxing turned out to be a fantastic event."