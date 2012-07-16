David Haye could quit after defeat of Dereck Chisora

Media playback is not supported on this device Nice to finish on such a high - David Haye

David Haye says his knockout victory over Dereck Chisora on Saturday could be his final fight.

Haye, 31, retired in October following a points defeat in Germany to heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, but returned to the ring to beat Chisora at Upton Park.

Now, unless he can arrange a contest against Wladimir's older brother Vitali, Haye expects to exit the sport.

"If that was my last fight then it's a fight I'm very proud of," he said.

Haye has repeatedly sought a fight against 40-year-old WBC heavyweight champion Vitali, and stated in November that talks between the two parties were under way.

However, in February Klitschko opted for a title defence against Chisora, defeating the Brit by a unanimous decision.

An ugly brawl in the post-fight media conference between Chisora and Haye ultimately led to the pair's fight on Saturday, and now having emerged victorious Haye restated his desire to meet the older Klitschko.

"I'd like the opportunity to get in there and win Vitali's title, but if he doesn't want to fight me I understand that - I'm a dangerous guy," Haye told BBC Sport.

"If a fight with Vitali happens down the line then fantastic. If it doesn't, then I've been the undisputed cruiserweight champion and the heavyweight champion of the world.

"I'm happy with what I've done in the ring. It's nice to finish on such a high."

David Haye's career 2001: Loses to Cuban Odlanier Solis in the final of the World Amateur Championships in Belfast

Loses to Cuban Odlanier Solis in the final of the World Amateur Championships in Belfast 2002: Wins first fight as a pro against Tony Booth

Wins first fight as a pro against Tony Booth 2004: Loses for the first time against former WBO champion Carl Thompson

Loses for the first time against former WBO champion Carl Thompson 2005: Beats Alexander Gurov for EBU cruiserweight belt

Beats Alexander Gurov for EBU cruiserweight belt 2007: Wins WBC cruiserweight title against Jean-Marc Mormeck

Wins WBC cruiserweight title against Jean-Marc Mormeck 2008: Lifts WBO title against Enzo Maccarinelli and announces he's moving up to heavyweight

Lifts WBO title against Enzo Maccarinelli and announces he's moving up to heavyweight 2009: Beats WBA heavyweight champion Nikolay Valuev on points

Beats WBA heavyweight champion Nikolay Valuev on points 2010: Defends title against American John Ruiz in April

Defends title against American John Ruiz in April 2011: Loses to Wladimir Klitschko in Hamburg in July

Loses to Wladimir Klitschko in Hamburg in July 2011: Retires on his 31st birthday in October

Retires on his 31st birthday in October 2012: Brawls with Dereck Chisora in Munich media conference in February

Brawls with Dereck Chisora in Munich media conference in February 2012: Knocks out Chisora in east London bout in July

On Sunday, the Klitschkos' manager, Bernd Boente stated that a bout between the pair was unlikely, citing his boxer's other committments.

"After fighting Manuel Charr, Vitali goes on the campaign trail for parliamentary election in the Ukraine. He's the leader for the opposition, UDAR," said Boente.

"Should he be elected on 28 October then he will probably stop boxing. For him politics is the future - he wants to fight for democracy.

"But even if he's elected, maybe he will want to have a farewell fight. At the moment David Haye means nothing to us and Vitali is definitely not afraid of fighting him."

Regardless of the potential for a meeting with Vitali, Haye maintained that, should his clash with Chisora in east London prove to be his final bout, he will be happy with the way he has left the sport.

"If that was my last fight then it's a fight I'm very proud of and very happy with.

"It was worth it. When I walked out there at Upton Park in front of 30,000 fans that paid hard-earned money to come and see me back, it felt amazing.

"What started out as a very negative thing for British boxing turned out to be a fantastic event."