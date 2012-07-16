Liam Walsh determined to keep improving despite title win

  • From the section Boxing
Liam Walsh celebrates victory at Upton Park

Unbeaten Liam Walsh insists he still has plenty of room for improvement despite winning the WBO European lightweight title.

The 26-year-old from Cromer stopped Italy's Dominic Urbano in the eighth round on the undercard of the David Haye-Dereck Chisora bout at Upton Park.

"I wanted to put on a really good performance, but don't think I did that," he told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"After 10 months out, in the early rounds there was a lot of ring rust."

He added: "I'm my own biggest critic - it's never good enough for me - but I built myself up for a big performance and it just didn't happen.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Haye-Chisora 'was good for boxing'

"I knew I was going to get him out of there but I was just getting caught with stupid shots back. My movement just didn't seem to be there."

It was Walsh's first fight in the lightweight division and his victory over a more experienced opponent improved his record to 13-0.

He could now have opportunities at two different weights as he also holds the Commonwealth super-featherweight belt, having outpointed Maxwell Awuku in October 2010.

"I felt really strong but my future still lies at super-featherweight," he said.

"I can still make the weight comfortably enough but I'm going to get a proper nutritionist on board and a strength and conditioning coach and go from there - I'm back to defending my Commonwealth next, I think.

"Winning that lightweight title just opens up other avenues and if I get offered a fight I fancy at lightweight, I can do that as well.

"It just gives me opportunities for more work, really - I can jiggle between the two.

"At some point I'll have to go up to lightweight but the close future definitely lies at super-featherweight."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story