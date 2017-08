IBF world super-middleweight champion Carl Froch tells BBC Radio Nottingham he wants a re-match with Mikkel Kessler so he can set "the record straight".

The Nottingham fighter is set for a world title defence in Nottingham in November before a second fight against Lucian Bute.

But Froch has one eye on Danish fighter Kessler, who he narrowly lost to in April 2010.