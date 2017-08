Derby County midfielder Paul Coutts tells BBC Radio Derby he is delighted to be joining a "massive club" after a difficult last few months at Preson North End.

Coutts has joined the Rams for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract with the Rams.

He was stripped of the captaincy last season and then told via a text message from North End manager Graham Westley that he was not wanted at Deepdale for pre-season training.