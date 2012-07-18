Amir Khan tells BBC Sport he has not considered retiring from the sport despite being knocked out by WBC light-welterweight champion Danny Garcia in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Khan says there are no problems with his relationship with coach Freddie Roach, but admits they had a frank conversation before Khan returned to the UK.

The 25-year-old boxer says he is entering his prime years and is prepared to "be more focused" and wants a rematch with the unbeaten American.