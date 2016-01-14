Current world, British, European and Commonwealth title holders

WORLD CHAMPIONS

* denotes British fighter

Weight WBC WBA IBF WBO Heavy Wilder Joshua* Joshua* Parker Cruiser Breidis Lebedev Gassiev Usyk Light-heavy Stevenson Ward Ward Ward Super-middle Vacant Groves* DeGale* Ramirez Middle Golovkin Golovkin Golovkin Saunders* Light-middle Charlo Lara Hurd Vacant Welter Thurman Thurman Spence Jr Horn Light-welter Crawford Crawford Crawford Crawford Light M Garcia Linares Easter Flanagan* Super-feather Berchelt Sosa Davis Lomachenko Feather Russell Jr. Santa Cruz L Selby* Valdez Super-bantam Vargas Rigondeaux Oguni Magdaleno Bantam Yamanaka J McDonnell* Burnett Tapales Super-fly Rungvisai Yafai* Ancajas Inoue Fly Hernandez Ioka Vacant Shiming Light-fly Lopez Taguchi Yaegashi Tanaka Strawweight Menayothin Niyomtrong Argumendo Takayama

Note: Tony Bellew is the WBC 'emeritus' cruiserweight champion, an honorary position which means he can challenge the current title holder at any time if he chooses to come back from the heavyweight division.

DOMESTIC & CONTINENTAL CHAMPIONS