Current world, British, European and Commonwealth title holders
WORLD CHAMPIONS
* denotes British fighter
|Weight
|WBC
|WBA
|IBF
|WBO
|Heavy
|Wilder
|Joshua*
|Joshua*
|Parker
|Cruiser
|Breidis
|Lebedev
|Gassiev
|Usyk
|Light-heavy
|Stevenson
|Ward
|Ward
|Ward
|Super-middle
|Vacant
|Groves*
|DeGale*
|Ramirez
|Middle
|Golovkin
|Golovkin
|Golovkin
|Saunders*
|Light-middle
|Charlo
|Lara
|Hurd
|Vacant
|Welter
|Thurman
|Thurman
|Spence Jr
|Horn
|Light-welter
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Light
|M Garcia
|Linares
|Easter
|Flanagan*
|Super-feather
|Berchelt
|Sosa
|Davis
|Lomachenko
|Feather
|Russell Jr.
|Santa Cruz
|L Selby*
|Valdez
|Super-bantam
|Vargas
|Rigondeaux
|Oguni
|Magdaleno
|Bantam
|Yamanaka
|J McDonnell*
|Burnett
|Tapales
|Super-fly
|Rungvisai
|Yafai*
|Ancajas
|Inoue
|Fly
|Hernandez
|Ioka
|Vacant
|Shiming
|Light-fly
|Lopez
|Taguchi
|Yaegashi
|Tanaka
|Strawweight
|Menayothin
|Niyomtrong
|Argumendo
|Takayama
Note: Tony Bellew is the WBC 'emeritus' cruiserweight champion, an honorary position which means he can challenge the current title holder at any time if he chooses to come back from the heavyweight division.
DOMESTIC & CONTINENTAL CHAMPIONS
|Weight
|British
|Commonwealth
|European
|Heavy
|Vacant
|Thomas
|Kabayel
|Cruiser
|Askin
|Vacant
|Ngabu
|Light-heavy
|Buglioni
|Ajisafe
|Murat
|Super-middle
|Fielding
|Brophy
|Mohummadi
|Middle
|Langford
|Sheedy
|Blandamura
|Light-middle
|L Williams
|Buttigieg
|Vacant
|Welter
|Skeete
|George
|Eggington
|Light-welter
|Nurse
|Taylor
|Yigit
|Light
|Barrett
|Dodd
|Patera
|Super-feather
|M. Ward
|Vacant
|Frenois
|Feather
|R Walsh
|Lowe
|Vacant
|Super-bantam
|T. Ward
|Turley
|Medina
|Bantam
|Wale
|Vacant
|Guerfi
|Super-fly
|Edwards
|Conlan
|N/A
|Fly
|A Selby
|Harris
|Masson