Boxing schedule and results 2014

JANUARY

3: Minneapolis, United States, Argenis Mendez v Rances Barthelemy (IBF super-featherweight)

22: Bangkok, Thailand, Moruti Mthalane v Amnat Ruenroeng (IBF flyweight)

25: New York, United States, Mikey Garcia v Juan Carlos Burgos (WBO super-featherweight)

Washington DC, United States, Lamont Peterson v Dierry Jean (IBF light-welterweight)

Stuttgart, Germany, Marco Huck v Firat Arslan (WBO cruiserweight)

FEBRUARY

1: Monte Carlo, Gennady Golovkin v Osumanu Adama (WBA super-middleweight), Martin Murray v Jarrod Fletcher (WBA middleweight), Ilunga Makabu v Pawel Kolodziej (WBA cruiserweight)

Cardiff, Wales, Lee Selby v Rendall Munroe (British featherweight), Gavin Rees v Gary Buckland, Anthony Joshua v Dorian Darch

15: Los Angeles, United States, Jhonny Gonzalez v Abner Mares (WBC featherweight)

London, England, Dereck Chisora v Andriy Rudenko (European heavyweight), Billy Joe Saunders v TBA (British and Commonwealth middleweight), Nathan Cleverly v Daniel Ammann (Commonwealth cruiserweight)

22: Macau, China, Simpiwe Vetyeka v Akifumi Shimoda (WBA featherweight), Miguel Vazquez v Denis Shafikov (IBF lightweight)

Hull, England, Luke Campbell v TBA

MARCH

1: Magdeburg, Germany, Robert Stieglitz v Arthur Abraham (WBO super-middleweight)

TBA, Orlando Salido v Vasyl Lomachenko (WBO featherweight)

APRIL

12: Las Vegas, United States, Manny Pacquiao v TBA

MAY

3: Las Vegas, United States, Floyd Mayweather v TBA (WBC welterweight)

