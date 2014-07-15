Tyson Fury threats towards Dereck Chisora to be investigated

The winner of the fight between Dereck Chisora and Tyson Fury is set to meet heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko

The British Boxing Board of Control will meet on Wednesday to discuss Tyson Fury's behaviour at a news conference to promote his heavyweight title eliminator with Dereck Chisora.

Fury launched into a foul-mouthed tirade as he challenged Chisora to fight there and then.

BBBofC general secretary Robert Smith apologised for the outburst.

"I have received numerous complaints about the behaviour of Tyson Fury from the media and the public," said Smith.

"I am concerned and disappointed."

Fury and fellow Briton Chisora will meet in Manchester on 26 July, with the winner set to challenge IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko.

Chisora, 30, will put his European heavyweight title on the line as he looks to avenge a 2011 defeat on points by Fury.

The vacant British crown will also be up for grabs.

At Monday's news conference, Fury, 25, and Chisora also agreed to a wager on the outcome of their contest.