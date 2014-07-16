Manny Pacquiao announces WBO welterweight fight with Chris Algieri

Pacquiao fought in Macau last year when he defeated Brandon Rios

Manny Pacquiao has announced that his next fight will be against undefeated American Chris Algieri.

The bout, for the WBO welterweight title that Pacquiao holds, has been scheduled for 22 November in the Chinese enclave of Macau.

Former kick-boxer Algieri earned the fight by winning a split decision over Ruslan Provodnikov in the WBO light-welterweight title fight last month.

Pacquiao last fought in April, beating Timothy Bradley in Las Vegas.