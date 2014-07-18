Stu Hall aiming to regain title against Randy Caballero

Hall lost his title after judges awarded Paul Butler a split decision at their title fight in June

Darlington bantamweight Stu Hall is determined to win back the IBF world title he lost to Paul Butler in June, now the belt has been vacated.

Butler won on a split decision but immediately vacated and stepped down to super-flyweight, handing Hall, 34, a chance to regain the title.

"Paul vacated the title and I'm going to get it back," Hall told BBC Tees.

"I half knew it was coming, I heard it mentioned and I was glad in a way because I want to get that title back."

He added: "In my eyes I'm still the champion, Dennis Hobson has done a great job of getting me the shot."

The initial plan was for mandatory challenger Randy Caballero to face the winner of the Hall-Butler bout.

However, Butler's decision ensured that would not be an option, but American fighter Caballero has agreed to take on Hall, with both camps edging towards an agreement.

"We're getting close, we've managed to manoeuvre Stuart towards another shot at the vacant title," Hall's promoter Hobson said.

Hall-Caballero statistics Hall Caballero 34 Age 23 Orthodox Stance Orthodox 5ft 8in Height 5ft 6in 21 Fights 21 16 Wins 21 2 Draws 0 3 Losses 0 7 Knockouts 13

"Randy Caballero has been waiting patiently, deserved his right to fight for the title.

"We're fortunate to get another shot at bringing that title back to the north east."

Caballero, 23, has won all 21 of his bouts so far, the most recent of which was against Japanese fighter Kohei Oba in a title eliminator in April.

"Of course I want the fight to happen, I've been waiting for this," Caballero said.

"It's a dream come true to fight for a world title and I don't want this chance to slip away.

"I've seen him fight, he's a good fighter. Anyone who can win a world title must have some talent and I'm not taking anyone for granted.

"I'm hungry, I want that title and want to make sure that title stays with me."