Tyson Fury rules out Dereck Chisora fight after withdrawal

"I want to fight real fighters who want to fight," insisted Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury says he will not fight heavyweight rival Dereck Chisora after the Londoner pulled out of their bout on Saturday through injury.

The 25-year-old Manchester fighter, who will instead go up against stand-in Alexander Ustinov, branded his original opponent "history".

"As far as I am concerned, Chisora is finished," said Fury.

"He hasn't got enough credibility to lace my boots up, never mind step in the same ring."

Fury was due to fight 30-year-old Chisora at the Phones 4 U Arena in Manchester this weekend.

Chisora, however, pulled out of the rematch, billed as a final eliminator for the WBO title, on Monday after fracturing his hand in training.

While promoter Frank Warren insists Fury is contractually locked in to a rearranged date in October, 6ft 9in Fury insists he wants to face WBC champion Bermane Stiverne if he gets past Belarusian Ustinov.

Alexander Ustinov beat Kiwi David Tua on points in Wellington last year

Fury, who also saw David Haye twice pull out of a fight with him last year due to separate injuries, said: "I'm not interested in Dereck Chisora...he is another David Haye - a wannabe Tyson Fury opponent who in hindsight realises the daunting task ahead and decides 'I'll live to fight another day rather than get annihilated'.

"I want to fight real fighters who want to fight. I started a career in boxing to be involved in good fights, for people to say 'yes (he) fought good fighters and didn't pick and choose'."

Ustinov, who has lost once in 29 fights, stands seven inches taller and four stones heavier than Chisora.

Fury, who has 22 wins and no losses, added he had no intention of disappointing those who have bought tickets.

"I'm not about to let people down especially in my home town," he added.

"I don't care if he (Frank Warren) brought King Kong to me on Saturday night, I was going to fight."