Scott Quigg sets up Paulus Ambunda title defence

Quigg is aiming to unify the super-bantamweight belts

Scott Quigg will defend his WBA world super-bantamweight title against Namibia's Paulus Ambunda on 13 September in Manchester.

Quigg, from Bury, is unbeaten in 30 fights, having won 28 and drawn two.

The 25-year-old beat Tshifhiwa Munyai in April and will be making the fourth defence of his crown.

Ambunda, an ex-WBO world bantamweight champion, holds the WBA and IBF international titles. The 33-year-old has won 21 of 22 bouts and lost once.

Quigg's promoter Eddie Hearn said: "Scott is in scintillating form and ready to stamp his authority on the division."

Lightweight Anthony Crolla will be fighting on the same card when he takes on former WBC super-featherweight champion Gamaliel Diaz.