Kell Brook 'could face Floyd Mayweather in 2015' - Hearn

Brook beat Porter on a majority decision in Carson, California

IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook could fight Floyd Mayweather next year, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Sheffield's Brook, 28, beat Shawn Porter on points on Saturday and is set to defend his title for the first time at Sheffield Arena on 6 December.

Fellow British fighter Amir Khan has already said he would like to take on the undefeated champion.

"I think you have to say Kell is now in the running to face Floyd Mayweather," Hearn told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"Everyone in the division wants to fight Floyd, but if you hold a world title then you are more likely to face him than if you don't.

"He's an obvious opponent and Mayweather is a target for 2015."

Hearn on Brook "I just felt total jubilation at the end of the fight. We're a close team and there was a lot of emotion there."To bring him back after the injuries he had it was just so pleasing. He has got what he deserves now."He has the ability to unify the division and be a massive star."

Mayweather, 37, is unbeaten in 46 fights and is set to defend his World Boxing Council and World Boxing Association titles against Argentina's Marcos Maidana on 13 September.

Hearn believes that any potential bout with the American would come after the Khan fight.

The Bolton fighter had previously suggested that Brook would pull out of the bout with Porter as he 'did not think he could beat him'.

After his win in California Brook said a fight between himself and Khan was one that British boxing fans would want to see.

"For me it is an outdoor event for spring or summer 2015," Hearn added.

"It is the same sort of size as Carl Froch against George Groves and it would be good to see it at Wembley or Bramall Lane or Old Trafford.

"I think talks will begin with Khan's camp possibly this week."