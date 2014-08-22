Nicola Adams withdraws from World Championships with injury

Olympic and Commonwealth gold medallist Nicola Adams will miss the Women's World Championships in South Korea in November because of a shoulder injury.

The 31-year-old Briton, who has never won the world title, requires surgery and will be out for up to six months.

"I am gutted not to be taking part in the championships, but I will return fitter and stronger," said Adams

"I struggled through the Commonwealth Games, so winning gold for England meant even more to me."

The Leeds boxer beat Northern Ireland's Michaela Walsh to win flyweight gold in Glasgow, two years after becoming the first female boxer to win an Olympic title.

But she has lost in three successive World Championship finals, the past two against Chinese great Ren Cancan, who she beat in the final at London 2012.