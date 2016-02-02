BBC Sport - Floyd Mayweather says he is best boxer ever after undefeated career

I am best boxer ever - Mayweather

  • From the section Boxing

Floyd Mayweather says that "as of right now" he is "completely out" of boxing and rumours of a rematch with Manny Pacquiao are "totally false".

Currently visiting eight cities in the United Kingdom as part of a speaking tour, Mayweather also believes he has earned the right to call himself the "best ever" after going undefeated throughout his 49 career fights.

He was speaking to the Ade Adedoyin, of the BBC World Service.

Top Stories