Quigg rivalry adds spice to unification fight, says Frampton

Media playback is not supported on this device Scott Quigg v Carl Frampton: Build-up to the big fight

Quigg v Frampton Venue: Manchester Arena Date: Saturday 27 February Time: Ringwalk expected at 22:45 GMT Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Radio Ulster and follow live text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Carl Frampton says his long-standing rivalry with Scott Quigg will add spice to Saturday's world super-bantamweight unification fight in Manchester.

Bury's Quigg will put his WBA belt on the line against Belfast's Frampton, the IBF champion, at Manchester Arena.

"There's something different about this fight as the rivalry has been so long. It's exciting me in a way that no other fight has before," said Frampton, 29.

"I'm not expecting an easy night but if I'm clever I'll be alright."

"Making this fight happen has been talked about for so long. It has been a long time coming," added the Northern Ireland boxer.

Media playback is not supported on this device Carl Frampton is a slight favourite with the bookmakers to beat Scott Quigg

Both men are unbeaten in their professional careers, making it the most eagerly-anticipated domestic match-up for some time.

"It's a big occasion but I've been involved in big fights and big atmospheres before.

"I'm relaxed, ready and raring to go. I feel like a kid at Christmas, I'm super-excited and can't wait to get going.

"I've been in camp for a long time as I wanted to make sure I was fully prepared. I'm in the shape of my life and my weight is perfect, it's the easiest I've ever made it."

Head to head Carl Frampton Scott Quigg Belfast Home town Bury 28 Age 27 Orthodox Stance Orthodox 5ft 5in Height 5ft 8in 21 fights, 21 wins (14 KOs) Pro record 33 fights, 31 wins (23 KOs), two draws

Frampton will rely on the backing of a large travelling support to help cheer him to victory on English soil.

"I'll have 70% of the support in the arena on the night and I know my fans will make a lot of noise.

"The home fighter will have fewer fans than the away fighter and I'm not sure how Scott's going to deal with that.

"I know I have the punching power to take him out, whether it be in the first round or the 12th. I also possess the boxing brain to comprehensively beat him on points.

"My power has been massively underestimated - they are making Quigg out to be this ferocious puncher but I can punch just as hard, if not harder."