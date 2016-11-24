Scott Quigg: Jose Cayetano December fight announced in Manchester

Scott Quigg last fought in Manchester last February, suffering a broken jaw in his defeat against Carl Frampton

Former super-bantamweight world champion Scott Quigg will make his comeback against Jose Cayetano on 10 December at the Manchester Arena.

The 28-year-old has not fought since breaking his jaw against Carl Frampton last February, a fight in which he lost his WBA world title.

Frampton has since stepped up to featherweight and Quigg has set his sights on avenging that loss.

"It's no secret that I want a rematch with Carl," he said.

Mexican Cayetano, 29, has 20 wins and four losses on his record with his previous defeat coming against former world champion Leo Santa Cruz.

In July, Frampton became a two-weight world champion after beating Santa Cruz for the WBA featherweight title, and Quigg believes he can emulate that feat.

"I want to be linked with Carl and [IBF featherweight world champion] Lee Selby because if I am not, I'm doing something wrong," he said.

"I've got to go out there and get back to winning ways first though, and then those fights will happen."