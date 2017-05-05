Boxing schedule & results

From the section

Anthony Joshua beat Wladimir Klitschko in a thrilling heavyweight contest on 29 April

BOXING SCHEDULE FOR 2017

May

6: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, USA - Saul Alvarez v Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (super-middleweight)

13: Barclaycard Arena, Birmingham - Kal Yafai v Suguru Maranaka (WBA super-flyweight), Sam Eggington v Cerenfino Rodriguez (European welterweight), Gamal Yafai v Sean Davis (WBC international super-bantamweight)

First Direct Arena, Leeds - Josh Warrington v Kiko Martinez (WBC international featherweight), Nicola Adams v TBC

Mexico - Jose Argumendo v Gabriel Mendoza (IBF minimum)

20: Copperbox Arena, London - Gervonta Davis v Liam Walsh (IBF super-featherweight)

MGM National Harbor, Maryland, USA - Gary Russell Jr. v Oscar Escandon (WBC featherweight)

Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - Terence Crawford v Felix Diaz (WBC/WBO light-welterweight)

27: Bramall Lane, Sheffield - Kell Brook v Errol Spence Jr. (IBF welterweight), George Groves v Fedor Chudinov (WBA super-middleweight), Anthony Fowler v TBC (professional debut)

June

10: Odyssey Arena, Belfast - Ryan Burnett v Lee Haskins (IBF World Bantamweight)

17: Mandalay Bay Casino, Las Vegas, USA - Andre Ward v Sergey Kovalev (WBA/IBF/WBO light-heavyweight), Guillermo Rigondeaux v Moises Flores (WBA super-bantamweight)

30: Huntingdon Centre, Ohio, USA - Robert Easter Jr. v Denis Shafikov (IBF lightweight)

PREVIOUS RESULTS

April

29: Wembley Stadium, London - Anthony Joshua beat Ukraine's Wladimir Klitschko by 11th-round stoppage (IBF & WBA heavyweight titles)

Undercard: Scott Quigg bt Viorel Simion by unanimous points decision (IBF featherweight title eliminator); Luke Campbell bt Darleys Perez by ninth-round stoppage (WBA lightweight title eliminator).

Katie Taylor bt Nina Meinke by seventh-round stoppage (WBA lightweight title eliminator); Joe Cordina bt Sergej Vib by first-round stoppage (super-featherweight contest).

23: Edion Arena, Osaka, Japan - Kazuto Ioka bt Noknoi Sitthiprasert by unanimous decision (WBA flyweight), Marlon Tapales bt Shohei Omori by tenth-round stoppage (WBO bantamweight)

22: Echo Arena, Liverpool - Martin Murray bt Gabriel Rosado by majority decision (middleweight), Rocky Fielding bt John Ryder by split decision (British super-middleweight), Joe Cordina bt Jose Aguilar by fourth-round stoppage (professional debut)

Barclays Centre, New York, USA - Jermell Charlo bt Charles Hatley by sixth round KO (WBC light-middleweight)

StubHub Centre, California, USA - Oscar Valdez bt Miguel Marriaga by unanimous decision (WBO featherweight), Gilberto Ramirez bt Max Bursak by unanimous decision (WBO super-middleweight), Jesse Magdaleno bt Adeilson Dos Santos by second-round stoppage (WBO super-bantamweight)

15: Hydro Arena, Glasgow, Scotland - Julius Indongo bt Ricky Burns by unanimous decision (WBA and IBF light-welterweight)

9: Edion Arena, Osaka, Japan - Shun Kubo bt Nehomar Cermeno by tenth-round stoppage (WBA super-bantamweight)

8: Manchester Arena, Manchester - Terry Flanagan bt Petr Petrov by unanimous decision (WBO lightweight) Liam Smith bt Liam Williams by 10th-round stoppage (interim light-middleweight), Nicola Adams bt Virginia Noemi Carcamo on points (Adams' professional debut)

National Harbor MGM, Maryland, USA - Vasyl Lomachenko bt Jason Sosa by ninth-round stoppage (WBO super-featherweight), Oleksandr Usyk bt Michael Hunter by unanimous decision (WBO cruiserweight)

1: Westfalenhalle, Dortmund, Germany - Mairis Breidis bt Marco Huck by unanimous decision (WBC cruiserweight)

Tony Bellew beat David Haye, who ruptured his Achilles tendon, by TKO in the 11th round of a thrilling contest

March

25: Manchester Arena, Manchester, England - Jorge Linares bt Anthony Crolla by unanimous decision (WBA lightweight), Katie Taylor bt Milena Koleva by unanimous decision (super-featherweight), Martin Ward bt Maxi Hughes by majority decision (British super-featherweight), Jason Welborn bt Marcus Morrison by majority decision (middleweight)

MBS Arena, Brandenburg, Germany - Tyron Zeuge bt Isaac Ekpo by unanimous decision (WBA super-middleweight)

18: Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - Gennady Golovkin bt Daniel Jacobs by unanimous decision (WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight), Wisaksil Wangek bt Roman Gonzalez by majority decision (WBC super-flyweight)

11: Freidrich Ebert-Halle, Rhineland-Pfalz, Germany - Demetrius Andrade bts Jack Culcay by split decision (WBA world light-middleweight)

10: Waterfornt Hall, Belfast, Northern Ireland - Jamie Conlan bt Yader Cardoza on points (super-flyweight)

4: O2 Arena, London - Tony Bellew bt David Haye by 11th-round stoppage (heavyweight), Sam Eggington bt Paulie Malignaggi by eighth-round stoppage (WBC international welterweight), Lee Selby bt Andoni Gago by ninth-round stoppage (IBF featherweight), Ohara Davies bt Derry Mathews by third-round stoppage (lightweight), Katie Taylor bt Monica Gentili by fifth-round stoppage (super-featherweight).

Barclays Centre, New York, USA - Keith Thurman bt Danny Garcia by split decision (WBC and WBA welterweight)

Chris Eubank Jr captured the IBO super-middleweight title with a 10th round stoppage of Renold Quinlan

February

27: Ryougoku Kokugikan, Tokyo, Japan - Shinsuke Yamanaka bt Carlos Carlson by seventh-round TKO (WBC bantamweight)

25: Ice Arena, Hull, England - Rey Vargas bt Gavin McDonnell by majority decision (WBC super-bantamweight), Luke Campbell bt Jairo Lopez by second-round stoppage (lightweight), Tommy Coyle bt Kofi Yates (light-welterweight) by third-round TKO

Alabama, USA - Deontay Wilder bt Gerald Washington by fifth-round TKO (WBC heavyweight)

18: Cintas Centre, Ohio, USA - Lamont Peterson bt David Avesnyan by unanimous decision (WBA welterweight), Adrien Broner bt Adrian Granados by split decision (light-welterweight)

17: Chase Centre, Delaware, USA - Roy Jones bt Bobby Gunn by TKO (cruiserweight)

10: Huntingdon Centre, Ohio, USA - Zhanat Zhakiyanov bt Rau'shee Warren by split decision (WBA bantamweight), Robert Easter Jr. bt Luis Cruz by unanimous decision (IBF lightweight)

4: London - Chris Eubank Jr bt Renold Quinlan by 10th-round stoppage (IBO super-middleweight), Andrew Selby bt Ardin Diale by unanimous decision (WBC International flyweight), Kid Galahad bt Leonel Hernandez by third-round retirement (featherweight), Christian Hammer bt David Price by seventh-round stoppage

Northern Ireland's Carl Frampton lost his WBA featherweight title on points in a rematch with Leo Santa Cruz

January

14: Barclays Centre, New York, USA - James DeGale v Badou Jack ends in majority draw (IBF and WBC super-middleweight), Gervonta Davis bt Jose Pedraza by seventh-round stoppage (IBF super-featherweight)

28: MGM Grand, Las Vegas, USA - Leo Santa Cruz bt Carl Frampton by majority decision (WBA featherweight), Mikey Garcia bt Dejan Zlaticanin by third-round KO (WBC lightweight), Josh Taylor bt Alfonso Olvera by unanimous decision (light-welterweight)

Fantasy Springs Casino, California, USA - Miguel Berchelt bt Francisco Vargas by 11th-round stoppage (WBC super-featherweight)