Belfast boxer Paddy Barnes says his WBO European title fight against Spanish-based Romanian Silvio Olteanu in Belfast on 17 June could be "make-or-break" for his professional career.

"This is a serious step up in class but could prove to be the launchpad for my career," said the 30-year-old, a two-time Olympic bronze medallist.

Also on the bill at the Waterfront Hall next month will be Jamie Conlan, Steven Ward and Lewis Crocker.

Conlan will contest an eight-round bout against an as yet unnamed opponent as he continues his bid to secure a world title fight in the next few months.

"The SSE Arena has been booked for two different dates and there is a possibility that my brother Michael could be on the same card," reveals Jamie.