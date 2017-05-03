Amir Khan: Ex-world champion hopeful of returning to fight for a title in November
Former world light-welterweight champion Amir Khan says he hopes to return to the ring in November.
The 30-year-old last fought in May 2016 when he jumped weight divisions to face Mexico's Saul Alvarez for the WBC middleweight title, but was knocked out in the sixth round.
A fight against Manny Pacquiao was set for April but was called off.
"I've decided to take a big fight at the end of the year and for a title hopefully," Khan said.
"I was thinking of fighting at the end of this month but what I've thought of doing instead is fighting after Ramadan - I want to be back in the ring in November."
'It was like a Rocky movie'
Khan also spoke about world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua's win over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley and believes it will give the whole of boxing a boost.
Joshua's stunning victory on Saturday took place in front of a post-war British record 90,000 fans as he became WBA and IBF world champion.
"What a fight - it was like a Rocky movie, it was a crazy. I think that is what boxing needed," Bolton-born Khan told BBC Radio Manchester.
"Boxing is definitely one of the biggest sports in Britain and to see a 90,000 stadium full, that is somewhere I would love to be.
"Maybe I could see my career off having a big fight like that and then calling it a day as I've not got many fights left in me now."