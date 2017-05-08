BBC Sport - Fury says he will “box rings around” Anthony Joshua.

AJ will be my easiest fight – Fury

  • From the section Boxing

Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury has said Anthony Joshua is a “boxer’s dream”.

An all-British heavyweight fight between Joshua and Fury is rumoured to be on the cards, with Joshua publicly calling out the former champion.

Fury, speaking to BBC Boxing’s Steve Bunce, said: “He’s a big man with a puncher’s chance. But he has no footwork, no speed, no stamina.”

This clip first appeared on 5 live Sport, Monday 8 May 2017.

Top videos

Video

AJ will be my easiest fight – Fury

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'Monreal thinks he's at a christening!' Tunnel antics annoys pundits

Video

Bairstow's rapid 72 helps England beat Ireland

Video

MOTD3: Who's going to make the top four?

Video

People want me to fight Joshua, I don't! - Itoje

Video

Highlights: Man City survive scare to beat Reading

Video

'Major upset' as Dutch college team beat GB

  • From the section Rowing
Video

Morgan's moment of fortune against Ireland

Video

Wenger pleased with 'patient' Arsenal

Video

Mourinho 'proud' of players despite defeat

Video

Ozil & Sanchez have acted like children - Keown

Video

Reading's Moore scores 'absolute screamer'

Video

Reds will keep fighting for fourth place - Klopp

Top Stories