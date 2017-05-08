Former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury has said Anthony Joshua is a “boxer’s dream”.

An all-British heavyweight fight between Joshua and Fury is rumoured to be on the cards, with Joshua publicly calling out the former champion.

Fury, speaking to BBC Boxing’s Steve Bunce, said: “He’s a big man with a puncher’s chance. But he has no footwork, no speed, no stamina.”

This clip first appeared on 5 live Sport, Monday 8 May 2017.