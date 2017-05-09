Nicola Adams: Double Olympic champion to face Mexican in Leeds over longer rounds

Nicola Adams will be looking to win her second professional fight, as she fights over longer rounds

Adams v Salazar Date: Saturday, 13 May Venue: First Direct Arena, Leeds Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Double Olympic champion Nicola Adams will face Mexico's Maryan Salazar in Leeds on Saturday night.

It will be 34-year-old Adams' second professional fight and the first in her home city in 20 years.

Salazar, 18, has lost once in six professional contests.

The fight will mark the first time Adams has fought over four three-minute rounds, rather than the conventional two-minute rounds in women's bouts.

The flyweight voiced her frustrations at the two-minute rounds after beating Argentina's Virginia Carcamo on her professional debut last month.

Adams now says the extra minute will give her a chance to try out things she has learnt in the gym. She said: "I have two minutes to find my rhythm, distance and take out my opponent. It's not enough time.

"I found by the end of the rounds, I needed a couple more seconds and it would be over.

"Now we have three minutes, I'm able to relax more, establish the jab, find the rhythm properly and really get in the swing of things."

Also on the card will be home favourite and WBC International featherweight champion, Josh Warrington, defending his belt against Spain's Kiko Martinez.