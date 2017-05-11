Kal Yafai: Birmingham fighter prepares for first WBA defence on Saturday

Unbeaten in 21 professional fights, Yafai (left) previously held the Commonwealth and British super-flyweight belts

Kal Yafai is preparing to make the first defence of his WBA title defence against Suguru Muranaka on Saturday, with plans to unify the super-flyweight division already on his mind.

Yafai meets 31-year-old Japanese Muranaka in Birmingham.

The 27-year-old became the city's first world champion when he beat Panama's Luis Concepcion in December.

"Unification bouts are very much part of my plan, and sooner rather than later," he said.

"Whatever my team puts in front of me, that's what I'll take. I've got the best team in the business around me who advise me what to do and when to do it, so I listen to them first and foremost.

"But I like to take it all one fight at a time. I've got to concentrate on this fight and then we'll go from there and see what is next."

Muranaka's countryman Naoya Inoue holds the WBO belt, Filipino Jerwin Ancajas is the IBF champion, and Thailand's Wisaksil Wangek claimed the WBC title from Roman Gonzalez in March.

"Ancajas could be the likeliest of unifications, but it depends on when they are available," Yafai added.

"I'd love to fight Gonzalez. Obviously he's the name in the division. In the rematch, which seems to be on the cards, I think he'll beat Wangek convincingly.

"If I had to hold out and have another defence or two before fighting Gonzalez, then I'd do that."