Dillian Whyte pulls out of Mariusz Wach bout with a foot injury

Whyte last fought when when he out-pointed Dereck Chisora in December

Dillian Whyte has pulled out of his heavyweight bout with Mariusz Wach on 3 June because of a foot injury.

The contest was due to be the 29-year-old Briton's first since his thrilling win over Dereck Chisora in December.

Meeting Poland's Wach, a former world-title challenger, was also key as Whyte bids for his own shot at a world title.

"We expect to see him return in July before challenging for the world heavyweight title towards the end of the year," promoter Eddie Hearn said.

"Dillian is on the verge of a world title shot and we can't afford to enter a fight at this stage not being 100%."

Whyte took IBF and WBA heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua to seven rounds in December 2015 before being knocked out in what is the only defeat of his 21-fight career.