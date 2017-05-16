Double Olympic champion Nicola Adams wants to be fighting for a world title in the next year.

Nicola said, "I’m hoping in a year I’ll be able to fight for a world title. I know I’ve still got a lot to do, I need to get more rounds."

Adams says she is racing with her partner Marlen Esparza to be a world champion.

"We’ve got a rivalry on at the moment – we’ve got a place on the mantle for the world title, and we’re not sure who’s going to get there first," added the Olympian.

This clip is originally from 5 live Boxing with Costello and Bunce on Tuesday 16 May 2017.