Kell Brook v Errol Spence: Eye surgery will play no part, says Brook camp

Kell Brook suffered the only defeat of his professional career when he lost to Gennady Golovkin in September

Kell Brook v Errol Spence Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield Date: Saturday 27 May Coverage: Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and follow text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Kell Brook will have no apprehension when he fights for the first time since undergoing surgery on a broken eye socket, trainer Dominic Ingle says.

Brook defends his IBF welterweight title against American Errol Spence at Bramall Lane, Sheffield on Saturday.

It marks a return to 147lbs for Brook, who suffered the injury in a defeat to Gennady Golovkin at middleweight.

"Looking at Kell sparring, you wouldn't think the eye will come into this for one minute," Ingle said.

"He has sparred a big super-middleweight in Jamie Cox who can punch. He got caught once or twice and there were no signs of problems. We can safely draw a line under that injury and write it off," he told the 5 live boxing podcast.

Brook suffered a first career loss in September when he lost to Golovkin, as Ingle threw the towel in during the fifth round.

Days after that fight, the Sheffield fighter underwent orbital bone surgery.

Nearing the end of a 16-week training camp spent largely in Fuerteventura, he now likens himself to the "Terminator", with the presence of titanium in his eye socket.

"My surgeon said it will be as strong as before and it's supposed to be practically bullet proof," Brook told 5 live's boxing podcast.

"I know when someone tries sticking it on me I see red. I go forward, I don't think it will be an issue."

Brook, who drew praise for moving up two weight classes to meet Golovkin, will need to be at least 13lbs lighter than he weighed in at against the Kazakh when both he Spence hit the scales on Friday.

Brook has ignored advice from some around him to relinquish his welterweight title due to the demands of the weight cut, insisting his IBF strap will need to be "ripped" from him.

This will be a fourth defence of the belt he won from Shawn Porter in 2014, while Spence is contesting his first world-title bout.

But Spence, who disappointed at the 2012 Olympics, is odds-on favourite for the fight and former five-weight world champion Sugar Ray Leonard has dubbed the undefeated 27-year-old "the real deal".

Analysis - Spence's good sequence

BBC Radio 5 live pundit Steve Bunce:

Kell Brook has made three defences since beating Shawn Porter - a staggering win. When you look closely at Spence's last six opponents, I have a feeling all of them are better than the three Kell faced. I think this kid has quietly put together a good sequence of wins coming into this fight.

5 live commentator Mike Costello:

I've watched a lot of Errol Spence in the last couple of weeks. He has an awful lot of talent.

In watching him, he really does put in some good, solid punches to the body and digs them in.