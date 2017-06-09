World Series of Boxing: British Lionhearts lose semi-final to Astana Arlans Kazakhstan
- From the section Boxing
The British Lionhearts went out at the semi-final stage of the World Series of Boxing with a 7-3 aggregate defeat by Astana Arlans Kazakhstan in London.
They lost 3-2 on the night at York Hall against a strong Kazhak team who will face Cuba or Columbia in the final.
At light-heavyweight, Liverpool's Tom Whittaker-Hart saw off Arman Rysbek to secure a first victory in WSB.
Patrick Mailata ended the match and the season in style with a third round stoppage of Nursultan Amanzhilov.
