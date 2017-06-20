BBC Sport - Gennady Golovkin, Frank Warren and Oscar De La Hoya dismiss Mayweather-McGregor
Mayweather-McGregor a 'show' - Golovkin
- From the section Boxing
World middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin and two of the worlds top boxing promoters dismiss the Floyd Mayweather - Conor McGregor fight as a "show" and a "circus".
Former multi-weight world boxing champion Mayweather will fight UFC star McGregor in Las Vegas on 26th August 2017.
