World middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin and two of the worlds top boxing promoters dismiss the Floyd Mayweather - Conor McGregor fight as a "show" and a "circus".

Former multi-weight world boxing champion Mayweather will fight UFC star McGregor in Las Vegas on 26th August 2017.

