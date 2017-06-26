Leigh Wood: Nottingham boxer eyes title after winning return

Leigh Wood's last fight before Saturday's win was in March 2016

Nottingham featherweight boxer Leigh Wood says his clinical win in his first fight after 15 months out injured shows he is ready to challenge for a title.

The 28-year-old beat Lithuania's Simas Volosinas on points in Bingham on Saturday to take his record to 18 wins and just one defeat.

"It's like I'd never been gone," Wood told BBC Sport. "My shots and my timing were there.

"It'll definitely be a title fight next. I don't need to box eliminators."

Wood had already said he could challenge for a British or Commonwealth title by the end of the year.

He added: "Walking to the ring, I had a few more nerves than usual with the lay-off and everything that's happened, but after my shots started landing I just started to enjoy it again.

"We'll look around what's available, who's defending what, what titles are available and try to line something up about October time.

"I don't need to have a warm-up fight. I'm ready for a title."